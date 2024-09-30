Qatar-Saudi Coordination Council's Committee Of Culture, Tourism And Entertainment Holds 1St Meeting In Riyadh

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The first meeting of the Qatar-Saudi Coordination Council's Committee of Culture, and Entertainment convened on Monday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Minister of Culture HE Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani, Chair of the Qatar-Saudi Coordination Council's Committee of Culture, Tourism and Entertainment on the Qatari side, and of Culture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia HH Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud, Chair of the Qatar-Saudi Coordination Council's Committee of Culture, Tourism and Entertainment on the Saudi side, co-chaired the meeting.

During the meeting, they discussed the ongoing work between the two sides at the working group level, the achievements of the Culture, Tourism and Entertainment Committee and emphasized the importance of completing work on the committees approved initiatives under the council's umbrella. They also reviewed the initiatives and specific targets of the committee in its cultural, tourism, and entertainment fields to come up with a number of recommendations that contribute to raising the level of cooperation between the two countries.

In a related context, HE the Minister of Culture toured the Riyadh International Book Fair accompanied by his Saudi counterpart and visited the State of Qatar's pavilion participating in the exhibition, where Qatar is the guest of honour at the exhibition.

The two ministers viewed the books, contents, and rare manuscripts in the Qatari pavilion.

The Ministers of Culture of Qatar and Saudi Arabia also toured the exhibition, where they viewed the participating publishing houses and the books they displayed in various fields.

Minister of Culture HE Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani said that the participation of the State of Qatar as the guest of honour for this edition embodies the cultural relations between the two countries, appreciating the participation of the State of Qatar as the guest of honour in the Riyadh International Book Fair this year, as the exhibition is an international cultural event and one of the key platforms that consolidate the cultural movement in the region. He praised the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in supporting Gulf and Arab culture.