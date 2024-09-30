Prime Minister Holds Phone Call With Prime Minister Of Lebanon's Caretaker Government

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani held a phone call with the Prime Minister of the Caretaker of the Republic of Lebanon HE Najib Mikati.

During the call, they discussed the cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and support them. They also discussed the developments in Lebanon and ways to de-escalate the situation, in addition to several topics of common concern.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's stance in support of the Republic of Lebanon and its constant support for the fraternal Lebanese people. In this regard, His Excellency voiced Qatar's deep concern over the developments in Lebanon and its support for all efforts aimed at the unity, security, and stability of Lebanon.

His Excellency also stressed the State of Qatar's full readiness to provide everything that would de-escalate the situation and enhance the security and stability of the region.