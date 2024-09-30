Israel Intensifies Bombing Of Southern Lebanon
Date
9/30/2024 7:21:54 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Beirut: One person was killed on Monday as a result of an Israeli raid on southern Lebanon.
A statement issued by the Lebanese Ministry of health reported that a person was killed in the town of Khiyam in a raid by an Israeli drone.
Meanwhile, field sources reported that Israeli warplanes launched raids on the towns of (Aita al-Jabal, Alma al-Shaab, al-Jabin, al-Nabatieh, Mayfadoun, Kfar Kila, Khiyam, Qalawieh, al-Taybeh, Tayr Harfa, al-Qasibeh, Halta, and Kfar Ruman).
The Israeli artillery shelling also targeted the area between (Maroun al-Ras, Yaroun, and the Khiyam plain).
Lebanon is exposed to extensive Israeli attacks that targeted border villages and infrastructure, which led to the killing and wounding of thousands of Lebanese, in addition to forcing hundreds of thousands of residents of the targeted areas to flee, as the Israeli entity escalated its air and artillery attacks on various Lebanese governorates and regions in conjunction with its ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7.
