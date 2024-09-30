Ukraine Does Not Need Permission To Use Its Own Weapons To Strike Russia - State Department

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine, as a sovereign state, can make its own decisions about striking targets in Russia with its own weapons, and the United States does not prohibit the use of American-made weapons in the border regions of the Russian Federation.

According to Ukrinform's own correspondent, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said this in response to a question about the possibility of Ukraine obtaining permission from the United States to strike deep into Russia with American weapons,

The US Foreign Service spokesman said that Ukraine did not need authorization from the US to conduct retaliatory strikes against Russian targets, as they are a sovereign country and can use the weapons they have developed on their own, of which they have many.

In this regard, he drew attention to the defense programs that Ukraine has implemented over the past year.

In addition, Miller emphasized, the United States does not prohibit the Ukrainian Armed Forces from striking Russian targets near the border, from where Russian troops are launching offensives.

Therefore, according to him, Ukraine has great potential to defend itself.

The spokesman reminded that last week, President Biden announced almost USD 8 billion in security assistance to Ukraine.“And we will continue to support them,” the US State Department spokesman assured.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine has repeatedly called on its Western partners to allow the use of Western weapons on airfields and other military targets deep in Russia, from where missile and bomb attacks on our country are being launched.

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images