Croatia PM Says Putin Catalyzes EU Enlargement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian dictator Vladimir unwittingly became the biggest catalyst for the expansion of the European Union, as his invasion of Ukraine in 2022 pushed more countries to join the bloc.

Prime Andrej Plenkovic of Croatia explained this to Bloomberg, Ukrinform reports.

Over the last two and a half years, the EU has witnessed a strategic shift as that European capitals have become more open to enlargement, Plenkovic told journalists, adding he believes Vladimir Putin contributed to the enlargement the most.

This year, the EU agreed to launch membership talks with Ukraine and Moldova, as well as with Bosnia and Herzegovina, in an effort to bring the country closer to Europe and counter growing Russian influence. Another five countries in the Western Balkans are at various stages of the accession process.

In the next five years, especially within the mandate of the new European Commission, it will be interesting to watch each of them making progress and meeting the accession criteria, Plenkovic said, adding that Croatia remains ready to support the progress of their neighbors.

Plenkovic is now serving his third consecutive term as prime minister after his center-right Croatian Democratic Union won parliamentary elections in April. A staunch supporter of Ukraine in its war against Russian encroachment, Plenkovic plans to hold a summit in early October in Dubrovnik with President Volodymyr Zelensky and Southeast European leaders.

The idea is to demonstrate solidarity and support for Ukraine from a group of countries that have many historical ties to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, he said. The leaders will support the Ukrainian government in its quest for freedom, territorial integrity, as well as ensuring the proper functioning of the Ukrainian economy in the conditions of war.

