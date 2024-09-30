Qatar Leadership Center To Organise Leadership Innovation Forum In October

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Under the patronage of the Chairperson of Qatar Leadership Center (QLC) HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani, QLC has announced that it will organise the inaugural Leadership Innovation Forum (LIF). The landmark event, themed "Leadership Innovation in the Digital Age", will take place on October 30.

The Forum aims to become Qatars premier for exploring and shaping the future of innovation in leadership development. It will convene the nations vibrant community of innovators, along with regional and international leaders, to discuss leadership aspirations and the evolving needs of societies, particularly in light of the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence technology.

General Manager, Qatar Leadership Center, Abdulla Mohammed Khalifa Albinali remarked: "Leadership innovation is a catalyst for change and development, and we envision the Forum as an annual platform that embraces leadership best practices, lays the foundation for groundbreaking advancements, and sets a new benchmark for leadership excellence in the region.

"The Forum will also strengthen networking and foster cooperation, cultivating a generation of conscious leaders who share knowledge, tools, and theories with their regional peers, thereby supporting lifelong learning," he added.

The Forum will also serve as a gathering point for QLC Alumni, many of whom occupy senior roles across various sectors, providing an opportunity to share insights on global changes and developments.

In addition to keynote speeches, the Forum will include panel discussions by regional and global leaders on current leadership trends and challenges, who will share their experiences and visions for the future. Forum participants will be able to connect with experts in the field of leadership, share their ideas and opinions, and highlight the opportunities and challenges facing leaders in the public and private sectors.

The Forum aims to promote learning and growth both locally and globally, supporting QLCs goal of fostering leadership innovation.