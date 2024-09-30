Travelingwiki Foundation Adds Its Free Resources In 11 Languages To The Philadelphia Autism Project

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TravelingWiki Foundation engaging recently, among others, with both US Senators to Pennsylvania (Sen. Fetterman & Sen. Casey) & Former Rep. Kennedy

TravelingWiki Foundation Continues the Growth of its Resources by Delivering Free Resources to Pennsylvania Residents via the Philadelphia Autism Project

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TravelingWiki Foundation announces the addition of its and employment resources to the Philadelphia Autism Project . TravelingWiki Foundation is the largest non-profit resource globally to document resources for the non-visible disability community at US Airports. As part of that work, calls are referred to TravelingWiki Foundation from a variety of sources to serve the traveling public with information about free resources that are now offered in 11 languages. TravelingWiki Foundation is also a leader in job match facilitation for the Autism community. Recent engagement in Iowa has included an interview broadcast across Iowa with the local ABC affiliate ( ).

The addition of these resources to the Philadelphia Autism Project expands upon prior work in Pennsylvania, including presenting at PNC Park with the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 22, 2024 and August 4, 2024 to promote Autism awareness and Special Needs awareness, respectively, via themed baseball games (coordinated via many organizations throughout Pennsylvania) that also raised money for local area charities. Recently, TravelingWiki Foundation announced three expanded lines offering free phone-based resources: (1) 641-7-AUTISM; (2) 224-NO-BULLY; and (3) 781-2-TRAVEL. In addition, services are offered via @TravelingWiki on YouTube. TravelingWiki Foundation has heard from stakeholders that engage our organization about the importance of work to augment access to travel resources and the need to recognize the realities of the communities served. TravelingWiki Foundation takes the offering of free services to Special Needs community members very seriously. The expanded phone lines are emblematic of the rapid growth of free services offered by TravelingWiki Foundation as well as the engagement from across the world as to our services offered in 11 languages.

The CEO of TravelingWiki Foundation, Jonathan Sutter , notes,“TravelingWiki is deeply committed to offering free services throughout the state of Pennsylvania as it expands services to all 50 States. We stand ready to assist with those community members throughout Pennsylvania and beyond in the areas we serve with free resources in 11 languages.”

More information about the Pennsylvania resources, and expansion of free resources nationwide, is available by contacting TravelingWiki Foundation at (641) 7-AUTISM or TravelingWiki.

