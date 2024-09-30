CON EDISON LEADERSHIP TO PRESENT WEBCAST ABOUT OUR CLEAN ENERGY FUTURE ON OCTOBER 8
Date
9/30/2024 4:30:56 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED ) will make a clean energy presentation from 9
a.m. to 10 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, October 8, 2024. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session.
The live webcast and replay will be available at . The LINK will also be posted on the Con Edison Investor Relations website at .
Presenters from the company's senior leadership will include:
Tim
Cawley, Chairman, President and CEO, Consolidated Edison, Inc. and Chairman and CEO, Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc.
Matt Ketschke, President, Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc.
Kirk Andrews, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Consolidated Edison, Inc. and Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc.
Michele
O'Connell, President and CEO, Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc.
Robert Sanchez, President Shared Services, Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc.
Kathy
Boden, Senior Vice President, Gas Operations, Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc.
Vicki
Kuo, Senior Vice President, Customer Energy Solutions, Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc.
Steve Parisi, Senior Vice President, Central Operations, Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc.
Jennifer Hensley, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc.
Venetia Lannon, Vice President, Environment, Health and Safety, Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc.
Consolidated Edison, Inc.
is one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy-delivery companies, with approximately
$15 billion
in annual revenues for year-end 2023 and
$68 billion
in assets as of June 30, 2024. The company provides a wide range of energy-related products and services to its customers through the following subsidiaries:
Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc., a regulated utility providing electric service in
New York City
and
New York's
Westchester County, gas service in
Manhattan, the
Bronx, parts of
Queens
and parts of
Westchester, and steam service in
Manhattan;
Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc., a regulated utility serving customers in a 1,300-square-mile area in southeastern
New York State
and northern
New Jersey; and
Con Edison Transmission, Inc., which falls primarily under the oversight of the
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
and manages, through joint ventures, both electric and gas assets while seeking to develop electric transmission projects that will bring clean, renewable electricity to customers, focusing on
New York
and the Northeast.
SOURCE Consolidated Edison, Inc.
