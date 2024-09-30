Mithun Chakraborty On Dadasaheb Phalke Award: ‘My Life Has Never Been Very Smooth’

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Sep 30 (IANS) Renowned Mithun Chakraborty has reacted by conferring the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to the cinema.

Talking to the persons, the 'Disco Dancer' fame said,“Once I was in Bombay. In Bombay, I didn't have food, I slept in the car and I was so scared after that, such a big honor, I have no one, I have no one and only I can say, I dedicate this award to my family and to the fans all over the world who bring a job in our country.”

“Almost, you can say that, 76 Many films I have done then second and third and, you know, my life has never been very smooth. I have to fight for everything, Everything. But, sometimes the result comes like this. Then you forget all this pain, you will, God has given life." Mithun concluded.

Veteran actress Jayaprada who has featured in many films with the 'Gunda' fame actor, expressed her joy. She said,“It's a moment of pride for all of us in the film fraternity because Mithun da is a 'mahanayak'. He has worked in many films across several languages.”

“For me, it's extremely special that he is getting this honor because we are working together on two upcoming movies. We have completed 'Rivaaz' and the other film 'Fauji' as well in which I'm sharing the screen with Dada and Prabhas”. She concluded.

Mithun Chakraborty is set to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award as its 54th honoree. This prestigious award was established in 1969 to honor the legacy of Dadasaheb Phalke, widely regarded as the father of Indian cinema. Notable previous recipients include legendary actors and actresses like Prithviraj Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, Raj Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, BR Chopra, and Yash Chopra. Waheeda Rehman became the recipient of the prestigious award in 2021.

On the work front, Mithun Chakraborty will next feature in Prabhas starrer- 'Fauji' helmed by 'Sita Ramam' fame director Hanu Raghavapudi.