3Io Therapeutics Announces The Appointment Of Dr. Michael Tusche As Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) 3io's highly innovative and differentiated immunotherapy represents a new paradigm in the use of virus-based, immuno-stimulating therapies in the fight against hard-to-treat cancers” - Michael TuscheTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 3io Therapeutics, a preclinical stage biotechnology company developing next generation viral immunotherapies for hard-to-treat cancers, today announced that it has appointed Michael Tusche, Ph.D., M.B.A. as Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Tusche has over 20 years of experience as a scientist, investor, entrepreneur and leader in the biopharmaceutical sector. He brings to 3io an extensive track record of success in both the preclinical and clinical development of oncology and neuroscience therapeutics across multiple modalities and platforms.



“We are excited to welcome Dr. Tusche to our team as we further develop our novel viral immunotherapy platform,” said Peng Fu, 3io's co-founder.“Mike is well versed in novel drug development, as well as being a proven leader and team builder. His expertise and network will be invaluable as the company transitions to the next stage of its development.”



“3io's highly innovative and differentiated viral immunotherapy platform represents a new paradigm in the use of virus-based, immuno-stimulating therapies in the fight against hard-to-treat cancers. The technology was invented by Dr. Karen Mossman, a world-renowned molecular virologist, and her lab at McMaster University,” said Dr. Tusche.“I am excited to join the team at 3io as we advance our lead program towards the clinic.”



Prior to 3io, Dr. Tusche was the Co-CEO of Treadwell Therapeutics, a clinical stage company developing a multi-modality pipeline of first in class medicines for hard to treat solid and hematologic malignancies. Dr. Tusche was also the Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder of Nirsum Laboratories, Inc., a company engaged in the clinical development of small molecule therapeutics for Neuroscience indications. At Nirsum, Michael was the co-inventor of the company's foundational Intellectual Property and a Principal Investigator of an NIH/NIDA grant, funding the company's operations through early-stage clinical studies. Prior to Nirsum, Michael was the Senior Analyst at Mountain Brook Capital Management, LLC, a Healthcare focused Long/Short equity only Hedge Fund, where his focus was Investments in publicly listed Biopharmaceutical companies.



Before Mountain Brook, Dr. Tusche was an Associate at MLV and Co., a boutique investment bank with a focus on capital raising and advisory work for Life Science based companies. Dr. Tusche also led Biologic drug discovery at the Campbell Family Institute at the University Health Network in Toronto, Canada, where he managed a multidisciplinary R&D team in the pre-clinical development and validation of novel drug candidates for oncology, autoimmunity and inflammation. Michael started his career as a Scientist in drug discovery at Bayer AG in Japan, where he worked on early-stage development of small molecule GPCR antagonists for allergic and inflammatory diseases. Dr. Tusche received his B.Sc. (with Distinction) in Biochemistry from the University of Victoria. He also received a Ph.D. in Immunology and M.B.A. from the University of Toronto. He is co-author on several peer-reviewed publications, the recipient of numerous scientific and business awards, and named inventor on issued US patents focusing on small molecule and biologic therapeutics.



About 3io Therapeutics



3io Therapeutics is a Toronto-based biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialisation of the next generation of viral immunotherapies for cancer. 3io is currently developing a novel viral immunotherapy based on bovine herpesvirus type 1 (BHV-1), a virus that naturally infects cattle but is non-pathogenic in humans. 3io is committed to accelerating its development as a new therapeutic platform to improve treatment responses and outcomes for hard-to-treat cancers, including those with KRAS-mutations.

