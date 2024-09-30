Ukrainian Prisoners Held By Russia Set To Be Focus Of Autumn PACE Session

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The debates under urgent procedures and a concerning persons missing due to Russian aggression-military prisoners and civilians-will be central topics.

Finding solutions for the prompt release of all Ukrainians in captivity, as well as a resolution marking the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor, are among the issues on the Ukrainian agenda for the autumn session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), which begins on Monday in Strasbourg.

As reported by an Ukrinform correspondent, the Ukrainian delegation is also organizing an event during the session on the topic of "Torture and deaths of Ukrainian military prisoners and unlawfully detained civilians in Russian captivity." This event will feature testimonies from former prisoners, including Nariman Dzhelal, Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, and Mykyta Shastun, a Ukrainian defender who survived the tragedy in Olenivka.

On Tuesday, the first thematic meeting of the Network for the Assistance of Ukrainian Children will take place. This will also be the first session for the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset, who is scheduled to speak before the Assembly participants.

to be's

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Gabrielius Landsbergis, will present his address as the Chairman of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe.

Debates will be held, and a resolution will be adopted on the topic of propaganda and freedom of information in Europe, along with the ceremony for the Václav Havel 2024 Prize, which honors outstanding human rights defenders from around the world. The ceremony will feature a speech by the 2022 prize laureate, Vladimir Kara-Murza, who was recently released from a Russian prison.

It is noteworthy that a resolution regarding the release of Ukrainian military prisoners has been registered in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, and a document concerning civilian hostages is also being prepared.

This was announced by Maria Mezentseva-Fedorenko, Deputy Chair of the Committee on Ukraine's Integration with the EU and Head of the Ukrainian Delegation to PACE.