Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' Faces Legal Trouble Over Plagiarism Claims

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala in trouble: The excitement surrounding Rajkummar Ra o and Triptii Dimri's much-anticipated drama Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is building as the prepares for its theatrical release on October 11, 2024. With its intriguing storyline showcased in the trailer and songs, the film has captured significant attention. However, it now faces legal challenges concerning its core premise.

Recent reports indicate that producers Sanjay Tiwari and Gul Bano Khan have filed a legal notice against the film's makers, alleging plagiarism. Times Now reported Gul Bano saying,“The central idea of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video was registered by me in 2015 with the Screen Writers Association as a writer. The film was initially meant to be produced by Sanjay Tiwari, but it faced delays. Therefore, we have sent a legal notice to all those involved in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.”

The notice has been sent to major production houses including T-Series, Balaji Motion Pictures , Wake Films LLP, Kathvachak Films, and AA Films Private Limited.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: Details of Plagiarism Allegations

The legal notice asserts,“In 2015, Sanjay Tiwari and Gul Bano penned an original storyline and central idea for a film tentatively titled Sex Hai Toh Life Hai. The plot revolves around a couple who inadvertently record their private DVD, leading to chaos when the footage goes missing and falls into unintended hands.”

Gul Bano also provided a copy of an email sent to the Screen Writers Association, seeking to dispute the filmmakers of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: About the Film

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video tells the story of newlyweds Vicky (Rajkummar Ra o) and Vidya (Triptii Dimri), whose intimate video is stolen. The film follows their comedic journey to retrieve the footage, filled with unexpected twists and hilarious situations.