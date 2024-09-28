Erdogan condemns Israel’s military actions in Lebanon, calls for international response

(MENAFN)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan strongly condemned Israel's recent military actions in Lebanon on Saturday, describing the situation as part of a broader policy of "genocide, occupation, and invasion" since October 7.



In a statement on X, Erdogan expressed deep concern over the deaths of Lebanese civilians, including children, due to what he called "brutal attacks" by Israel. He criticized the international community for enabling Israel by providing it with "weapons and ammunition support," making the country "increasingly reckless" and in violation of humanitarian values and international law.



Erdogan warned that Israel's "politics of madness," already witnessed in Gaza and Ramallah, must not extend to Lebanon or other nations in the region.



He called for immediate action from global organizations, particularly the UN Security Council, and urged the Islamic world to take a firmer stance against Israel's aggression.



Reaffirming Türkiye’s support, Erdogan vowed to stand by Lebanon during this crisis and offered condolences to the victims.





