Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah's top intelligence commander in Beirut airstrike

(MENAFN)



On Saturday, the Israeli announced that it had killed Hezbollah's top intelligence commander, Hassan Khalil Yassin, in an on Beirut's southern suburb.



In a statement, the Israeli military said its air force specifically targeted Yassin, who led Hezbollah's intelligence unit. "Yassin stood at the head of a department responsible for identifying civilian and military targets along the northern border and within Israeli territory," the statement read.



The conflict between Hezbollah and Israel has intensified since Israel launched its assault on Gaza following a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. The ongoing war has claimed the lives of nearly 41,600 people, most of whom are women and children.



In recent days, Israel has expanded its airstrikes into Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of civilians, displacing thousands, and the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Friday.





MENAFN28092024000045016755ID1108725798