Turkish Foreign Minister warns Israel aims to escalate Gaza conflict across the region

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan stated that Israel's expanding military actions, particularly the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, indicate a desire to extend the Gaza conflict to the broader region.



In an exclusive interview with Türkiye's public broadcaster TRT Haber, conducted in New York, Fidan said, "There is a desire within Israel, including [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, to escalate the conflict across the region."



He warned that if Israel is not stopped in Gaza and Palestine, the war will spread to neighboring regions. He noted that after reaching its military goals in Gaza, Israel is now focusing on Lebanon.



Since the Gaza war began last October, Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare. However, Israel has intensified its offensive in Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of hundreds, the displacement of thousands, and the assassination of Hezbollah leader Nasrallah. The situation could worsen, with concerns about a potential Israeli ground invasion.



Fidan described the situation in Gaza, where over 41,000 Palestinians have been killed since the October 7 Hamas attack, as a "tragedy." He added that an even greater tragedy is the "hypocrisy and inefficiency" of the international system in addressing the conflict.





MENAFN28092024000045016755ID1108725778