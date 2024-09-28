United Nations chief calls for immediate halt to escalating violence in Lebanon

(MENAFN)

On Saturday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern over the "dramatic escalation" of violence in Lebanon within the past 24 hours, urging an immediate end to conflicts across the Middle East.



In a statement released by his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, Guterres stated, "This cycle of violence must stop now, and all sides must step back from the brink." He warned that a potential "all-out war" would have catastrophic consequences not only for Lebanon and Israel but also for the broader region.



Guterres called for full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which demands a "cessation of hostilities" between the involved parties.



The secretary-general also repeated his plea for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all hostages held there.



The escalation follows Israel’s intensified offensive in Lebanon, which began after the October Gaza war. Israel has killed hundreds, displaced thousands, and assassinated Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Friday.





MENAFN28092024000045016755ID1108725795