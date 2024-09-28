Lautaro Martinez leads Inter Milan to 3-2 win against Udinese

(MENAFN) Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez played a key role in securing Inter Milan's 3-2 away victory over Udinese in the Italian on Saturday.



Inter's midfielder Davide Frattesi opened the scoring in the first minute, giving the visitors an early lead. Martinez then extended Inter's advantage by scoring twice—once in stoppage time at the end of the first half and again in the 47th minute of the second half—securing the win for Nerazzurri at Stadio Friuli.



Udinese managed to respond with goals from Belgian defender Christian Kabasele in the 35th minute and Italian forward Lorenzo Lucca in the 83rd minute, but it wasn’t enough to prevent defeat.



With this victory, Inter Milan now holds the fourth spot in the league table with 11 points and a solid goal difference. Meanwhile, Udinese remains in sixth place with 10 points, trailing closely behind.





