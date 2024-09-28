Tata Motors To Invest Rs 9,000 Crore In New Greenfield Manufacturing Facility In Tamil Nadu

(MENAFN- KNN India) Tamil Nadu, Sep 28 (KNN)

In a significant move to boost indigenous automotive manufacturing, Tata Motors Group has announced plans to invest Rs 9,000 crore in setting up a state-of-the-art greenfield production facility at Panapakkam in Ranipet district, Tamil Nadu.



This new will manufacture next-generation cars and SUVs for Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), catering to both domestic and international markets.

The groundbreaking ceremony, held on Saturday, was graced by Tamil Nadu's Chief M K Stalin, and Tata Sons and Tata Motors Chairman N Chandrasekaran, marking the beginning of an ambitious project poised to bolster the state's already thriving automotive sector.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Stalin said, "Tata Group is renowned for its contribution to nation-building. It has a deep, historic relationship with Tamil Nadu, with many of its plants operating successfully in the state for years. We welcome Tata Motors, an auto manufacturer of global scale, for establishing its newest facility in Panapakkam, Ranipet."

The facility is expected to drive both economic growth and employment in the region, with an estimated 5,000 direct and indirect job opportunities.



Additionally, the plant will focus on empowering the local community by fostering future-ready skills, aligning with Tata Group's broader mission of social impact. The company also plans to focus on gender diversity, with a significant share of women employees across various levels.

Chandrasekaran highlighted Tata Motors' vision for the Panapakkam facility, saying, "We are pleased to make Panapakkam the home of our next generation of cars and SUVs, including electric and luxury vehicles.



Tamil Nadu has been a hub for the automotive sector with progressive policies and a talented workforce.



With this plant, we aim to build vehicles using cutting-edge technology and world-class sustainability practices."

The facility, designed to achieve an annual production capacity of 250,000 vehicles, will be powered entirely by renewable energy, emphasizing Tata Motors' commitment to sustainability.



Production will begin in phases, scaling up over the next five to seven years to reach full capacity.

This initiative further strengthens Tamil Nadu's position as a key player in India's automotive landscape, while aligning Tata Motors' growth strategy with India's goals for sustainable and indigenous manufacturing.

