Israel's brutal attacks on Beirut and assassination of Nasrallah expose true nature of apartheid regime

Israel’s recent savage assaults on residential areas in Beirut and the assassination of Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah have once again revealed the harsh reality of the apartheid and its primary backer, the United States.



Late on Friday, Israel launched fierce on Beirut’s southern suburbs. Massive explosions shook Dahiyeh, a neighborhood already targeted by Israeli air raids earlier in the week. The bombing campaign, which began on Monday, has killed hundreds of civilians, including many children.



Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV reported that the strikes on Friday leveled at least seven buildings in Dahiyeh’s Haret Hreik district. The Israeli air force dropped more than 80 bombs on residential buildings in the area.



On Saturday, Hezbollah confirmed that its leader, Nasrallah, was killed in the Israeli raids. In response, the group vowed to continue its struggle against Israel, promising to confront the enemy despite the assassination of their leader.





