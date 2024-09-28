Assam To Include 2.5 Cr People Under Food Security Act: Himanta Biswa Sarma

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Sep 29 (IANS) Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday that the state aims to extend the food security cover for the citizens of the state.

He said that the state administration has planned to include more than 2.5 crore people in the state under National Food Security Act (NFSA), which is aiming to cover at least 70 per cent of the total population in the state.

Taking to X, CM Sarma wrote, "Ensuring food security to over 2.5 crore people of Assam the government is working on a crucial mission to ensure nutritional coverage to over 70 per cent of the population. The targeted beneficiaries under NFSA, 2013, in Assam is 2,51,89,775."

He said: "In January this year, more than 42 lakh new beneficiaries were added to take the total to 2.31 crore, of which 98 per cent avail free foodgrains every month. To bring the remaining people under the ambit of National Food Security Act, we have initiated a drive to enlist new beneficiaries in all 126 constituencies."

The Chief Minister added that this exercise will also take into account the people who were excluded for not having Aadhar card due to the NRC Biometric lock issue. All the newly enlisted beneficiaries will be added to the Priority Household category.

"The entire process is expected to be completed by November," he said.

"One of the highlights of our distribution drive is the concept of 'Anna Sewa Din', where 1-10 of every month is earmarked for foodgrain distribution."

CM Sarma said that this has ensured multiple benefits -- timely disbursal, no pilferage, accurate recording, doorstep delivery for differently-abled people.

He said, "With addition of the new 17 lakh+ beneficiaries along with nearly 2 lakh NRC deleted beneficiaries and people under State pool; over 2.5 crore people will be entitled to free foodgrains by 2025 following the Antyodaya approach of serving the poor and marginalised."