Chinese Foreign Minister Calls on US to Stop Criticism Over Ukraine

(MENAFN) Chinese Foreign Wang Yi has urged Washington to cease "smearing" China, particularly regarding its position on the Ukraine conflict. Wang conveyed this message to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during their meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.



The discussions touched on the tensions in US-China relations and broader international issues, with the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine being a key focus. Blinken criticised China, accusing it of supporting Russia's "war machine." He stated, “While Beijing says it wants peace, it is allowing its companies to take actions that are actually helping [Russian President Vladimir] Putin continue the aggression. That does not add up."



Wang defended China’s role, stressing that Beijing supports a peaceful resolution to the conflict and has consistently called for dialogue between Moscow and Kiev. China has refrained from imposing sanctions on Russia, which has led to accusations from the West that it is not being neutral in the conflict. However, Beijing has maintained that its economic ties with Russia should not be viewed as an endorsement of the war.





