Immersive VR Market Worth $34.9 Billion By 2029 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2029. Immersive VR is becoming increasingly popular in the Asia Pacific region, owing to the training, entertainment, and gaming sectors. The region has a substantial and dedicated gaming community, particularly in China and South Korea. VR's immersive experiences, which offer a whole new level of interaction, are ideal for this demographic. Furthermore, many Asia Pacific countries are also investing heavily in industrial training as the region recognizes the value of having a skilled force. Additionally, many countries in the region are using immersive virtual reality (VR) in the education sector since the immersive content helps simplify difficult concepts.

Key Players

The key Immersive VR companies offering immersive VR devices include Meta (US), Sony Group Corporation (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Microsoft (US), and Apple, Inc. (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market

Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:



Augmented and Virtual Reality Market

by Enterprise, Technology (Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality), Offering (Hardware, Software), Device Type (HMDs, HUDs, Gesture Tracking Devices), Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2029

Virtual Reality (VR) Market

Size, Share & Industry Growth Analysis Report by Technology (Non-immersive, Semi & Fully Immersive), Offering, Device Type (Head-mounted Devices, Gesture Tracking Devices, Projectors & Display Walls), Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2029

Head Mounted Display (HMD) Market

by Size, Share, Statistics and Industry Growth Analysis Report by Type, Technology (AR, VR), Application (Consumer, Commercial, Enterprise & Industry, Aerospace & Defense), Product Type (Head-mounted, eyewear), Component, Connectivity and Region - Global Forecast to 2029

Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market

by Offering (Hardware and Software), Device Type, End User, Application (Patient Care Management, Medical Training & Education, Pharmacy Management, Surgery), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

AR and VR Display Market

by Device Type (AR HMDs, VR HMDs, AR HUDs, VR Projectors), Technology, Display Technology (LCD, OLED, Micro-LED), Application (Consumer, Commercial, Enterprise, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense) & Region - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarketsTM

MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes , as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit TM or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarketsTM INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site:

Research Insight:

Content Source: PressReleases/immersive-vr

Logo:

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED