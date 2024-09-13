Immersive VR Market Worth $34.9 Billion By 2029 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2029. Immersive VR is becoming increasingly popular in the Asia Pacific region, owing to the training, entertainment, and gaming sectors. The region has a substantial and dedicated gaming community, particularly in China and South Korea. VR's immersive experiences, which offer a whole new level of interaction, are ideal for this demographic. Furthermore, many Asia Pacific countries are also investing heavily in industrial training as the region recognizes the value of having a skilled labor force. Additionally, many countries in the region are using immersive virtual reality (VR) in the education sector since the immersive content helps simplify difficult concepts.
Key Players
The key Immersive VR companies offering immersive VR devices include Meta (US), Sony Group Corporation (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Microsoft (US), and Apple, Inc. (US).
