عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkish stock index closes week down 0.53 percent

Turkish stock index closes week down 0.53 percent


9/28/2024 3:57:45 PM

(MENAFN)
Turkey's benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, ended the week on Friday at 9,777.46 points, marking a 0.53 percent decrease from the previous day’s close. The index had started the day at 9,814.69 points but dropped 51.73 points by the end of trading.

Throughout the day, the index reached a low of 9,696.01 points and peaked at 9,820.48 points. Of the total indices, 52 gained in value, while 44 experienced a decline.

The day’s total transaction volume amounted to 69 billion Turkish liras (USD2.03 billion), and the index's overall value stood at 8.3 trillion liras (USD243.5 billion).

By 6:40 p.m. local time (1540GMT), the USD/TRY exchange rate was 34.1620, the EUR/TRY rate was 38.1340, and the GBP/TRY rate was 45.7740.

Meanwhile, the price of an ounce of gold was USD2,647.80, and Brent crude oil traded at around USD71.05 per barrel.

MENAFN28092024000045016755ID1108725779


MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search