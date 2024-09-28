Turkish stock index closes week down 0.53 percent

(MENAFN)

Turkey's benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, ended the week on Friday at 9,777.46 points, marking a 0.53 percent decrease from the previous day’s close. The index had started the day at 9,814.69 points but dropped 51.73 points by the end of trading.



Throughout the day, the index reached a low of 9,696.01 points and peaked at 9,820.48 points. Of the total indices, 52 gained in value, while 44 experienced a decline.



The day’s total transaction volume amounted to 69 billion Turkish liras (USD2.03 billion), and the index's overall value stood at 8.3 trillion liras (USD243.5 billion).



By 6:40 p.m. local time (1540GMT), the USD/TRY exchange rate was 34.1620, the EUR/TRY rate was 38.1340, and the GBP/TRY rate was 45.7740.



Meanwhile, the price of an ounce of gold was USD2,647.80, and Brent crude oil traded at around USD71.05 per barrel.





