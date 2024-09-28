Russian Foreign Minister calls for immediate end to killing of Palestinians with American weapons

(MENAFN)

On Saturday, Russian Foreign Sergey Lavrov urged for an "immediate end to the killing of Palestinians with American weapons."



During his address at the UN General Assembly in New York, Lavrov condemned Israel's "mass collective punishment of Palestinians," calling it "unacceptable."



Lavrov expressed outrage at how the "October tragedy" was being used to justify the mass collective punishment of Palestinians, leading to an "unprecedented humanitarian disaster." He emphasized, "The killing of Palestinian civilians by American weapons must be stopped immediately." Since the October 7 Hamas attack, Israeli forces have killed over 41,000 people in Gaza, most of whom are women and children.



Lavrov also called for humanitarian aid to be delivered and infrastructure to be rebuilt in Palestinian territories. He stressed the importance of establishing a viable Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.



Shifting to Lebanon, Lavrov condemned Israel’s ongoing airstrikes and the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. He described the destruction of pagers and communication devices as "inhumane" and demanded an investigation.



Lavrov further accused Washington of involvement or at least awareness regarding the preparation of the recent terrorist attack, referencing media reports from both Europe and the US.



He also expressed concern over the political assassination of Nasrallah, calling the practice "extremely alarming" and noting that such events are becoming more common, as evidenced by the recent incident in Beirut.



Addressing the situation in Ukraine, Lavrov reiterated that Russia remains open to a diplomatic solution, provided it takes into account all sides. He praised the Brazil-China-backed "Friends of Peace" initiative as a positive step.





