Amateur Adult Soccer Poised To Lead Impending Soccer Boom

Has the growth & popularity of youth soccer achieved a tipping point where more players and fans continue into adulthood their activity and interest in soccer?

- Bruce Bode - Executive Director, United States Adult Soccer AssociationCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent Gallup survey, soccer has become the fourth most popular sport to watch among American adults, surpassing hockey's popularity ( ). Notes Gallup, soccer's popularity is trending closer now to challenging baseball in the U.S., in its third-ranked popularity of viewership.The growth in soccer interest does not only relate to professional players and teams. According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA), adult amateur soccer is the only sport in America that experienced growth over the last few years through the pandemic.Bruce Bode believes that soccer is at the beginning of a“Golden Age” in the United States. Bode is Executive Director of the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA), the preeminent adult amateur soccer governing body in the U.S. with its membership of fifty-four state associations and over 220,000 players.Bode said,“Starting this year in 2024, with the recent 100th anniversary of the U.S. Amateur Cup and the COPA America competition, and then the Club World Cup in 2025, the World Cup in 2026, and the Olympics in 2028, the United States will be a focal point for the sport of soccer, bolstering an enthusiastic environment with the potential to dramatically raise soccer's popularity in all facets of participation.”Bode believes that the growth that will change the sport will emanate from the amateur adult sector, in a big way, including both amateur players and fans. He bases his insight on three phenomena:1) the popularity and growth of youth soccer finally achieving a tipping point where more and more players and fans continue into adulthood their activity and interest in soccer.2) the growing rise in immigration to the U.S. where the added immigrants, especially Hispanic and European, will continue their traditional enthusiasm for the sport from their countries of origin.3) the heightened media attention, during this period, will bring many new fans to both professional and amateur soccer.Bode believes that amateur clubs large and small, old and young, serve to benefit from this impending golden age and therefore should be prepared to capitalize upon it. He feels that amateur soccer teams will be seen as one of the best ways for people to participate in the soccer phenomenon as players and fans.Bode recommends that amateur clubs should plan for this period ahead and develop programs designed to increase players and fans. Some examples he gives include viewing parties, recruitment activities, exhibition games, fan blogs and other ideas. He notes that this period will also provide amateur clubs with more opportunities to get their local businesses involved by sponsoring leagues, teams and competitions.Said Bode,“The next few years will have dramatic impact on the growth in popularity for soccer in the United States. Those adult amateur leagues and teams who plan today to maximize their opportunities will have the greatest potential to take their organizations and fan bases to a new level of engagement and participation."---------ABOUT USASAThe United States Adult Soccer Association is the national association for adult amateur soccer in the United States. Established in 1982, USASA oversees a wide range of adult soccer programs, leagues, and competitions, providing opportunities for players of varying skill levels to engage in the sport. Through its fifty-four state associations, with over 220,000 players and national leagues, USASA promotes the growth and development of adult amateur soccer at both the recreational and competitive levels. USASA is a member of the United States Soccer Federation and plays a vital role in advancing adult soccer in the United States.United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA)7000 S. Harlem Ave.Bridgeview, IL 60455Phone: 630-614-1280Email:Website:Facebook:Twitter: @usadultsoccerInstagram: instagram/usadultsoccer# # #

