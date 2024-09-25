CBB 2024: The Feast Of Beer, Water, Beverages, Dairy Products And Condiments Equipment Is About To Begin Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 September 2024 - As a globally renowned event for the entire liquid food chain, China Brew China Beverage (CBB 2024) will be held from October 28 to 31, 2024 at the Shanghai New International Center. This will gather well-known enterprises and industry giants from around the world to showcase cutting-edge innovative achievements, high-end technologies, intelligent solutions, and green production concepts in the liquid food industry such as wine, water, beverages, dairy products, condiments, etc., leading the industry to a new height.





With 'innovation' as the core driving force, CBB 2024 has attracted numerous internationally renowned brands and well-known domestic enterprises to participate in the exhibition.



In the international exhibition area, industry giants such as Krones, GEA, HEUFT, CIMC, SACMI, Pall, SMC, TCP, COPA-DATA, etc. have appeared, bringing cutting-edge production technologies and equipment. The application of these enterprises in the fields of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, big data, etc. has greatly improved the intelligence level and efficiency of liquid food production, setting an innovation benchmark for the industry.



The domestic exhibition area is also full of excitement, with well-known domestic enterprises such as TECH-LONG, Newamstar, Lehui, Zhongya, Huayan, and Precise displaying their self-developed innovative technologies and products. These displays not only reflect the technical strength of China's liquid food industry but also provide valuable learning and exchange opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises in the industry, promoting the innovative development of the entire industry.











