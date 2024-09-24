Wishgarden Herbs Makes Three Strategic Hires To Drive Growth, Including Naming Tracy Van Hoven First-Ever Chief Marketing Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Erin Stokes ND Joins as Medical Director and Victor Zesiger Fills Role of Quality Manager

WishGarden Herbs, the #1 best-selling liquid herbal blends brand in the US, has expanded its leadership team with three strategic hires that share the company's powerful activist mindset and passion to reach and engage with modern consumers who are turning

to natural remedies as part of overall wellness routines.

Growth in the herbal and botanical supplement is expected to outpace total supplement growth this year, according to industry watchers at Nutrition Business Journal. In particular, savvy Gen Z and Millennial consumers are embracing companies that share their counter-culture hippie ideals and are increasingly turning to non-pill format supplements, like WishGarden's liquid blends , that can be faster-acting and more effective due to their bioavailability.

"As a family-owned brand, we evaluate skills and cultural fit to ensure a shared passion. With these three dynamic new members joining our team, we're confident their commitment to education, integrity, and top-notch skill sets will fuel our mission to empower people to own their health with our fast-acting herbal tinctures," said Anna Harshman, Co-Owner of WishGarden Herbs and daughter of Founder Catherine Hunziker.

Tracy Van Hoven joins the company as its first-ever Chief Marketing Officer, bringing deep expertise building purpose-driven brands through roles as Vice President, Integrated Marketing at both MegaFood and Emerson Ecologics, as well as strategic consulting roles in the industry. Van Hoven will focus on accelerating growth and optimizing marketing efforts aimed at capturing the abundant opportunity currently in the herbalism market. "It's a privilege to join the brilliant team at WishGarden. We have all the critical elements in place as we set out to Meet the MomentTM when this beloved activist brand returns to its roots to reach an entirely new wave of natural health seekers," said Van Hoven.

A key component of WishGarden's education and outreach strategy includes the hiring of Naturopathic Doctor Erin Stokes as Medical Director, bringing her vast history working with brands, including as Director of Education at MegaFood, and treating patients in a clinical practice. Erin will pair her ability to translate technical knowledge with her engaging personal style to support education and outreach with strategic partners, retailers, media and consumers. "My career stems from my deep passion for improving the health of people and the planet. I'm energized about finding new and effective ways to help share the power of herbalism through WishGarden's platforms and to reach the growing number of people who are seeking to add herbs to their overall health," said Stokes.

Victor Zesiger has been named Quality Manager, leading the Quality Assurance Team with a focus on continuously improving systems so that WishGarden remains best in class among dietary supplement manufacturers. From its rigorous Vendor Verification program to its tradition of responsible supply chain management, which earned the company a prestigious NBJ Supply Chain Integrity Award, WishGarden is always striving to exceed industry standards. Zesiger has held previous industry manufacturing leadership roles, including serving as Division Vice President at Merieux Nutrisciences. "I'm honored to be part of a company that is dedicated to promoting health and wellness and am committed to ensuring our products are the safest and best on the market so that every consumer experience is the best," said Zesiger.

About WishGarden Herbs

Woman-owned and family-run since 1979, WishGarden Herbs is #1 best-selling liquid herbal blends brand in the US. For 45 years, we have used extensive scientific research and drawn upon thousands of years of traditional use to craft dynamic

liquid herbal tinctures that speak the body's language, ensuring fast and effective absorption without additives, fillers, sugars, or gums. WishGarden uses only the highest-quality, organic and sustainably sourced herbs from organic regenerative farms, forest farmers and ethical wildcrafters. Our transparent partnerships, traced through a rigorous Vendor Verification Program, reflect a deep commitment to ecological and community well-being, propelled forward by founder Catherine Hunziker's pioneering work in championing Herbal Regenerative Agriculture in the US. We're not just about herbs; we're about a healthier, more sustainable future. Learn more on WishGarden and join their community @wishgardenherbs .

