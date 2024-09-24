Axus Technology Delivers Industry’S Lowest Cost Of Ownership For CMP Processes On 200Mm Sic Wafers

CHANDLER, Ariz., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axus , a leading global provider of chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) equipment, critical for and compound semiconductor fabrication, today announced its flagship Capstone CS200 platform tools offer the industry's lowest cost of ownership (CoO) for CMP processes on 200mm silicon carbide (SiC) wafers. Compared to its closest competitor, Axus's small-footprint Capstone delivers twice the throughput at less than half the total cost per wafer.

Yole Group forecasts the overall SiC manufacturing tool market to top US$4.4 billion by 2029.“The unique properties of SiC require specialized manufacturing tools and lines for processing power SiC devices,” the market analyst firm noted earlier this year. Axus anticipated this need, designing the state-of-the-art Capstone from the ground up to deliver advanced processing capabilities for SiC in power electronics and other applications.

“Many 200mm fabs are looking to upgrade their installed base of CMP tools to products with leading-edge capability and functionality. Our ability to deliver industry-low CoO further underscores our strong market position and capacity to support this shift,” said Axus Technology CEO Dan Trojan.“Capstone features a streamlined workflow and integrated cleaning capability, so it requires half the process steps of older CMP tools. This allows customers to greatly lower their capex investment.”

Key Capstone CoO advantages vs. competitor



Throughput: 2.5x wafers per hour

Power consumption: 60% lower

DI water consumption: 80% lower

Footprint: 45% smaller

Capex cost per wafer: 65% lower Total cost per wafer: 50% lower

Another factor contributing to Capstone's lower CoO is its built-in Process Temperature Control (PTC) technology, which enables processing at higher pressures and speeds without exceeding temperature limits of polishing pads and other sensitive components. This feature is vital for SiC and other materials with high hardness and planarization challenges that necessitate more aggressive process conditions.

Axus built its proprietary CoO model using its own system specifications, publicly available specs for competitive tools, actual consumables costs, and real-world performance data supplied by customers. The comprehensive model factors in all CoO contributors: process variables (polish time and removal rates), polishing and cleaning consumables, power and deionized (DI) water usage, system footprint, and equipment capex including cost, utilization and wafer capacity.

Company executives will be on hand to discuss further details regarding Axus Technology's performance and CoO benefits in Meeting Room 204 at the upcoming International Conference on Silicon Carbide and Related Materials (ICSCRM), Sept. 29-Oct. 4, at the Raleigh (N.C.) Convention Center. To schedule a meeting with Axus at the event, please click here .

About Axus Technology

Led by its state-of-the-art Capstone® CMP and AquariusTM wafer-cleaning platforms, Axus Technology is a recognized industry leader in designing and building modern, flexible next-generation equipment and providing custom process-development services. Axus enables companies of all sizes, from startups to high-volume manufacturers, to test, develop, and implement leading-edge solutions-particularly for novel and emerging materials-process integration schemes, products and applications. Axus's equipment solutions range from low cost-of-ownership entry-level tools to state-of-the-art high-volume manufacturing systems. Process testing, development, optimization, and scaling are supported by our process applications lab and foundry, which includes a full array of process equipment and supporting metrology, and is staffed by the industry's most experienced CMP team. For more information, please visit