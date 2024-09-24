Paycor Unveils Innovative Features To Redefine Time-Off Management

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CINCINNATI, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paycor HCM, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYCR) (“Paycor”), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, today announced a suite of innovative features designed to transform time-off management for the modern workforce. These cutting-edge additions to Paycor's HCM streamline time-off operations through automation, real-time visibility and proactive controls to drive efficiency and promote employee well-being.



“It's so important for workers to feel in control of their time, and Paycor's new time-off features help leaders address this pain point,” said Ryan Bergstrom, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Paycor.“Our new experience helps workers unplug, empowers employees and leaders to take control of time-off management, reduces stress, and ensures smooth operations. We're proud to offer flexible solutions that not only meet the needs of today's workforce but also set a new standard for the future of work."

Key benefits include:

Better Insights & Visibility to Help Leaders Make Decisions

Paycor now offers seamless integration of time-off requests with scheduling, providing leaders with real-time visibility of these requests while building schedules. This feature allows for enhanced productivity and coordination through comprehensive visibility into time-off schedules for employees and leaders. Seamless integration across our ecosystem through APIs and data streams, including automatic syncing to cloud-based calendars, ensures accurate and up-to-date information.

Faster Communication and Approvals

Time Off Advisor provides employees with peak time visibility through blackout dates and balance forecasting, enabling better planning and communication with managers for time-off planning. Within this module, leaders can establish predefined criteria for automatically approving or denying time off requests. Additionally, managers can conveniently manage approvals on-the-go through preferred methods, such as the mobile app or email.

Prevent Burn-out and Encourage Time Away

Paycor Paths offers bite-sized training to empower leaders to recognize and prevent causes of burnout while easily accessing time-off balances and requests to identify potentially at-risk employees via the COR Leadership Dashboard.

Paycor has received several accolades for these enhancements, including“Best Advance in Time” and“Best Advancement in Online Coaching Tools” from Brandon Hall Group and“Business Intelligence Solution” from Titan Business Awards .

To learn more about how our time experience can streamline operations and provide flexibility to your workforce, visit Paycor Time & Attendance .

About Paycor

Paycor's human capital management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting, onboarding, and payroll to career development and retention, but what really sets us apart is our focus on leaders. For more than 30 years, we've been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: a unified HR platform, easy integration with third party apps, powerful analytics, talent development tools, and configurable technology that supports specific industry needs. That's why more than 30,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals. Learn more at paycor.com .

Media Relations:

Carly Pennekamp

513-954-7282

...

Investor Relations:

Rachel White

513-954-7388

...