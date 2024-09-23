ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES UNVEILS NEW SPECIALTY DINING: THE EXPLORER's TABLE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) And Final Days to Save with Second Guest Sails Free Offer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Ocean Voyages , the leader in yacht expedition cruising, invites guests to The Explorer's Table, a new specialty dining option now available on Polar Expeditions to Antarctica and the High Arctic. An exclusive

Omakase-style dining experience, The Explorer's Table will present global highlights from Spain, Korea, France, Argentina, and North America in The Dome observation lounge. The experience will be available once on each expedition on all yachts: World VoyagerTM, World TravellerTM, and World Navigator®.

"The culinary team is kicking off the Winter 2024-2025 Antarctic season with a new elevated onboard dining experience that will continue in the Arctic next summer," shares James Rodriguez, president and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "Guests will enjoy a special evening with just a few other guests, providing the ultimate dining experience on board."

Prepared for only ten guests, The Explorer's Table guests will embark on a culinary journey amid scenes of glaciers and icebergs. The multi-course tasting menu is elegantly paired with a selection of premium wines. Reservations open 60 days before the embarkation date and are priced at $179 per guest. Pre-reservations can be made by contacting a travel advisor or one of our Voyage Specialists.

The Explorer's Table Highlights:

This extraordinary dining experience features a fusion of global flavors and culinary craftsmanship. Some of the standout dishes include fresh Salad de Bacalao with Tomato, Cod, Olives, and Extra Virgin Olive Oil, and the unique Steamed Pastrami Sandwich with Mustard, Kimchi, and Cheddar. For seafood lovers, the Charcoal Steamed Nishiki Rice with Ossetra Caviar offers a luxurious touch, while the Chargrilled Gaucho-style Vegetables and Beans with Pistachio Gremolata deliver bold, earthy flavors.

Guests will savor the vibrant Mango, Avocado, and Duck with Broccoli Crumbs, and treat their palate to the refreshing Hemingway Peppermint Mojito Crush with Carolina Raspberry. Additional highlights include Flamed Spring Chicken Terrine with Pickles, the rich Jamon Iberico de Jabugo with Lemon Olive Oil, and a decadent Pot de Crème featuring Valrhona Guanaja 70% Chocolate and Yuzu. Each exquisite course will be paired with premium wine selections from the Mendoza Valley, a region renowned for its exceptional wines and rich, bold flavors.

Second Guest Sails Free Offer Expires September 30

Time is running out for guests to take advantage of our Second Guest Sails Free promotional offer, which ends on September 30. Plus these additional offers, combinable with Second Guest Sails Free, also end on September 30:

Explore & Save featuring up to $5,000 in additional bonus savings per stateroom; and a Free Stateroom Category Upgrade for 2025-2026 Antarctica and 2026 Arctic expeditions. Now is the perfect time to book a yachting expedition with Atlas before these incredible offers sail away.

About Atlas Ocean Voyages

Atlas Ocean Voyages is the yacht expedition brand of Mystic Invest Holding. Stylish and intimate expedition yachts featuring less than 100 suites and staterooms offering five-star comfort, from luxurious accommodations and an all-inclusive onboard experience to in-depth excursions. Fares include a Cultural Immersion tour, open bars aboard the ship, including craft beers, specialty coffees, and smoothies, L'OCCITANE bath amenities, an in-room coffee bar, prepaid gratuities, and complimentary emergency medical evacuation insurance. World Navigator was launched in 2021, World Traveller in 2022, and World Voyager joined the fleet in 2023.

