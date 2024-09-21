Industrial Delegation Discusses Economic Cooperation With Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A Jordanian industrial delegation, during a visit to Saudi Arabia, discussed enhancing economic cooperation between the two Kingdoms.

Fathi Jaghbir, President of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry, stressed on Saturday the importance of increasing meetings between the Saudi and Jordanian private sectors to boost trade exchange between the two countries, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He noted that the visit, which was organised by the Amman Chamber of Industry, included a meeting in Riyadh with Hassan bin Muajeb Huwaizi, President of the Federation of Saudi Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

The two sides discussed enhancing economic relations between the two countries, especially as their trade exchange is concentrated on specific goods and does not reflect the diverse production capabilities of the industrial sectors in both countries, he added.

Jaghbir mentioned that the visit included direct business meetings between Jordanian industrialists and owners of major markets and shopping centres in Riyadh, noting that the aim of the meetings was to showcase samples of Jordanian industrial companies' products and explore their entry into the major Saudi markets.

Several owners of major shopping centres in Jeddah expressed their admiration for the Jordanian products on display, he added.