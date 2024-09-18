Jordan Condoles Egypt Over Train Collision, Romania Over Floods
AMMAN - The Foreign Ministry on Sunday expressed its deepest condolences to the government and people of Egypt following the Zagazig train collision in Sharqia governorate, which resulted in several casualties and injuries.
Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah reiterated the Kingdom's solidarity with Egypt during this difficult time, expressing sincere condolences to the victims' families and wishing the injured a speedy recovery, according to a ministry statement.
Also on Sunday, the Foreign Ministry extended its deepest condolences to the government and people of Romania over the victims of the floods in the Galați region, which caused several casualties and injuries.
Qudah reiterated the Kingdom's full solidarity with the Romanian government and people, offering heartfelt condolences to the victims' families and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
