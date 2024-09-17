JBS Whets Investor Appetite With Bold Growth Projections

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's food processing titan JBS has unveiled ambitious projections for 2024, igniting a surge of enthusiasm among investors.



On Tuesday, September 17, 2024, the company's stock (JBSS3) outpaced the Ibovespa index, reflecting optimism about its future prospects.



JBS's new guidance paints a picture of robust growth. The company anticipates a net revenue exceeding R$409 billion ($73 billion) in 2024, marking a 12% year-over-year increase.



Even more impressive is the projected adjusted EBITDA , ranging from R$33.4 billion ($6 billion) to R$36.2 billion ($6.46 billion).



This forecast suggests a potential 95% growth compared to 2023, a figure that has caught the attention of market analysts.







Leading financial institutions have responded with enthusiasm to JBS's bold projections. BTG Pactual views the guidance as a positive surprise, particularly regarding EBITDA projections.



The bank anticipates a strong second half of the year for JBS and maintains a "buy" recommendation for JBSS3 shares.



Santander echoes this optimism, reaffirming an "outperform" rating for JBS stock. The bank has raised its price target from R$45 to R$49, suggesting a 46% upside potential.



Santander has also increased its EBITDA estimates by 10% to R$34.4 billion ($6.14 billion), reflecting confidence in JBS's growth trajectory.



Goldman Sachs joins the chorus of positive sentiment, elevating its price target from R$39.90 ($7.12) to R$40.30 ($7.20).



While maintaining a "buy" recommendation for JBSS3 shares, the bank also prudently highlights potential risks, including currency volatility and fluctuations in global demand.

Market Reaction and Future Outlook for JBS

The market's response to these projections has been swift and positive. By 1:02 PM on the day of the announcement, JBS shares had climbed 2.77% to R$34.52 ($6.16).



This increase stood in contrast to a 0.37% fall in the broader Ibovespa index. This surge adds to an already impressive year-to-date gain of 40% on the B3 exchange.



Analysts attribute JBS 's rosy outlook to a convergence of favorable factors. Lower commodity prices and the depreciation of the Brazilian real have created a perfect storm for growth.



Increased protein supply amid strong consumer demand has further contributed to this favorable environment. These conditions have positioned JBS to capitalize on market opportunities and potentially outperform its own ambitious projections.



As JBS sets its sights on these lofty goals, investors and market watchers will be keenly observing the company's performance.



The coming months will reveal whether JBS can transform its appetite for growth into tangible results, potentially reshaping the landscape of the global food processing industry.

