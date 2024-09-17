School Lunch: The Most Important Meal Of The Day For More Than 30 Million U.S. Students

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- School meals are one of the healthiest sources of food for millions of students. For students from low-income families, school meals may be their primary source of nutrition. The U.S. Department of (USDA) recently updated national nutrition standards to help put even healthier meals on school menus that will help students thrive and prevent future chronic conditions.



However, the latest Congressional (or federal) spending bill included provisions that would weaken these standards. The American Heart Association shares how updated national nutrition standards for school meals will improve students' well-being.



Please Tell Congress to prioritize children's health and support healthy school meals by texting 'LUNCH' to 46839.

