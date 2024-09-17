WHO Approves 1St Mpox Vaccine
The World health Organization (WHO) has approved the first
vaccine against the Mpox virus (formerly known as monkeypox). The
vaccine, named MVA-BN, was developed by the Danish biotech company
Bavarian Nordic A/S and has been included in the preliminary
Azernews reports citing
foreign media.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted that this
is an important step in the fight against current epidemics in
Africa, as well as for future prevention. He emphasized that the
vaccine can be administered to people over 18 years old in two
doses, with an interval of four weeks.
The first symptoms can appear within 21 days after infection
with the virus. The virus causes high fever, headache, back and
muscle pain, swollen lymph nodes, fatigue, chills, and
chickenpox-like blisters on the skin.
The WHO renamed "monkeypox" to "mpox" in 2022 due to concerns
about racism and discrimination. The "mpox" virus was declared by
the WHO on August 14 as a "public health emergency of international
concern."
