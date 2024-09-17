MFA Urges Media Not To Link Suspect Detained Over Attempt On Trump With Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Foreign Affairs urged the international community not to look for any ties between the American national, Ryan Routh, detained for an alleged assassination attempt on presidential nominee Donald Trump, and the state of Ukraine.

This was stated at a Tuesday briefing by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhii Tykhyi , reports Ukrinform.

"The suspect has no ties to Ukrainian institutions and has never fought for Ukraine as part of the International Legion or other units of Ukraine's Defense Forces," the spokesman said.

Tykhyi noted that Ukraine condemns all forms of political violence, referring to the statement issued by President Volodymyr Zelensky after Routh was detained.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that previously Routh "publicly supported Ukraine", but in the U.S. there are "millions of people” who support Ukraine, being a diverse group of individuals.

"We urge everyone to refrain from artificially linking the suspect's actions to Ukraine," Tykhyi said.

He also confirmed that Ukraine is ready to assist in the investigation of the incident if requested by the United States.

As Ukrinform reported, a shooting was reported at the facility where Republican presidential candidate and ex-president Donald Trump was playing golf.

The FBI said Sunday it was "investigating what it said was an apparent assassination attempt" on Donald Trump at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was arrested on the spot. It turned out he had a record of offenses in the U.S. Some media outlets noted his vocal support for Ukraine in social media at the outset of the invasion.

The Ukrainian defense intelligence agency's International Legion said Ryan Wesley Routh had never served in the International Legion as some commentators falsely claimed.