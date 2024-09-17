UAE-Made Cartoon “Mansour: Age of AI” Debuts on Shahid and MBC3 Channel

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Abu Dhabi, UAE – 16 September 2024 – Bidaya and MBC GROUP are delighted to announce the debut of the highly anticipated cartoon series “Mansour: Age of AI”, an innovative animated series produced in the United Arab Emirates, now available on TV screens and smart devices, accessible both at home and on the go.

Having debuted on Sunday, September 15, the series will be screened on Shahid streaming platform across the MENA region and beyond, primarily in Arabic. The show is also expected to be available on MBC3 TV starting from October this year.

“Mansour: Age of AI” is a modern reboot of the popular children’s series "Mansour", which has captivated millions of families across the Middle East and globally. The series follows Mansour, a 12-year-old tech enthusiast, and Blink, a mischievous sentient AI, as they navigate a world of advanced technology.

Produced by Bidaya Media with the support of Mubadala Investment Company and the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, “Mansour: Age of AI” blends humor, adventures, and heart, emphasizing the importance of friendship and human connections in a high-tech world, making it appealing and relatable to its target audience while conveying meaningful life lessons.

The series delves into themes of family, friendship, and innovation, serving as a cultural bridge to foster a deeper understanding of Emirati values and the UAE's innovative spirit within an interconnected world.

"We are excited to bring 'Mansour: Age of AI' to leading streaming platform and kids TV channel, such as Shahid and MBC3 respectively, across the MENA region in both Arabic and English," said Noura Al Hammadi, General Manager – ADEC and CEO – Bidaya Media “This series not only entertains but also educates young people on crucial issues today that will increasingly be part of their lives in the coming years, which is central to Bidaya’s commitment to supporting young people across the region. AI, in particular, will transform their lives, education, and careers. By fostering early awareness in a fun and informative way, we help equip them to navigate a rapidly evolving world.”

Tareq Alibrahim, director of MBC1, MBC DRAMA and Shahid content at MBC GROUP added: “We are delighted to introduce a UAE-made cartoon “Mansour: Age of AI” to our platforms, further enriching our Arabic content offering for our young and family-focused audiences. This acquisition with Bidaya Media aligns with our vision to foster education and entertainment that transcends borders. We look forward to bringing this innovative animated series to an even wider audience.”





