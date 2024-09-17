Ukraine, Canada Set To Cooperate In National Heritage Protection

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine Mykola Tochytskyi and Minister of Canadian Heritage Pascale St-Onge discussed cooperation in the protection of national heritage and museum projects, the need to strengthen the fight against information aggression.

This is according to Ukraine's Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications press service , Ukrinform reports.

“We would like to develop a partnership between Ukraine and Canada in these spheres. As a country that has been fighting disinformation and propaganda for many years, we are ready to share our experience with our colleagues and allies, whom we respect very much. Unfortunately, we are now losing a lot because of this war, Russia is constantly destroying our national heritage. We need expertise in many areas not only to evacuate them, but also to provide the necessary services related to this evacuation, as well as to include all the objects that have been destroyed since 2014 create, into our digital catalogue,” Mykola Tochytskyi said.

In addition, the parties discussed the need to strengthen the fight against information aggression, which threatens the objective coverage of events in Ukraine and the world.

“Our government has stood with Ukraine every step of the way through this illegal and unjustified Russian invasion. Canada and our government will stand with you every step of the way in this fight. Serious concerns around foreign interference and disinformation are ones we share deeply. We will work with you with tools, resources and support because Ukraine must be able to preserve its independence and culture,” Minister St-Onge emphasized.

Ukraine's Ministry emphasizes that this online meeting is an important step towards strengthening international partnership in the field of strategic communications, educational initiatives and cultural projects.