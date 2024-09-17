Pentagon's Inspector General: Ukraine Most Important Area Of Work

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Defense Department's Inspector General Robert Storch says overseeing aid to Ukraine is a top priority job for himself and his team working worldwide.

The official spoke in an interview with the Voice of Americ , reports Ukrinform.

He noted that over 200 staff at his office work in the Ukrainian direction. This includes three dozen employees deployed in the region.

The Inspectorate General has several representative offices in Germany, staffers in Poland, as well as investigators and program observers at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv. Together with partners from the State Department and USAID inspections, this brings a number of engaged government employees up to 400, said Storch.

He also positively noted cooperation on the part of Ukraine.

Without exception, Ukraine's officials recognize the importance of providing the information the IG needs for oversight, to ensure accountability and, ultimately, to brief decision-makers in Washington, the Pentagon inspector general said.

He noted that he on Capitol Hill he is often asked if the American side is getting all the information it needs.

The IG office does receive it and then works on it, emphasized Storch.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in September 2023, Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Defense, Robert Storch, became chief monitor of the use of international aid received by Ukraine.