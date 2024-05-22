Qatar, Commonwealth Of Dominica Sign MOU To Establish Political Consultations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Roseau: The State of Qatar and the Commonwealth of Dominica signed a memorandum of understanding to establish political consultations between the ministries of foreign affairs of the two countries.

The first round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Commonwealth of Dominica was held today in the Dominican capital, Roseau.

The Qatari side was headed by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, while the Dominican side was headed by Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business, HE Trade and Energy Vince Henderson.

During the round of consultations, cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them were discussed.