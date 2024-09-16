Enemy Struck Again At Konotop
9/16/2024 7:16:47 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Tonight, the enemy attacked Konotop in Sumy region using attack UAVs.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration in Telegram .
“Today, in the evening of September 16, the enemy carried out an air strike on the city of Konotop, using a Shahed UAV . All necessary services are working at the scene,” the post reads.
The consequences of the enemy attack are being clarified, the Sumy Regional Military Administration added.
Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin reports on facebook that the city is again under massive attack.
As Ukrinform reported, in the evening, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of another enemy attack by the Shahed.
