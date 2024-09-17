Ukrainian Companies Could Take Part In Drone Coalition - Deputy Defense Chief

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) For the first time, Ukrainian manufacturers of uncrewed platforms will be able to participate in tenders of the Drone Coalition within the framework of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein format).

Tenders will consist of two lots – on the production of advanced FPV drones and that of interceptor UAVs. Ukrainian companies are invited to take part in these tenders for the first time, which is an important step to support domestic capacities.

To participate in the tender, manufacturers need to register on the website of the UK Ministry of Defense and submit their applications. Pitches for FPV drones are accepted until October 14th, and for interceptor drones – until November 11th.

The Ministry of Defense noted that all submitted applications will be reviewed by members of the Drone Coalition to select winners.

Tender winners will receive orders for the production of drones for further testing and evaluation. If the test results prove successful, a large-scale order for FPV is set to be placed.

According to Kateryna Chernohorenko, Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization, the goal of the Coalition is to ensure the industrial-scale production of FPV drones in order to ensure a long-term technological edge over the enemy.

"It is important not only to scale up production in the West, but also to support Ukrainian companies capable of manufacturing such equipment. Therefore, for the first time, we are engaging domestic manufacturers in tenders," noted Chernohorenko.

The Ministry of Defense recalled that the Drone Coalition was established in February 2024 during the 19th UDCG meeting. The initiative was put forward by Latvia and is coordinated together with the UK.

The Coalition includes 16 partner nations that already supply drones to Ukraine. The plan is to purchase another 20,000-30,000 drones with the accumulated funds in the amount of EUR 50 million.

For the first time, Ukrainian companies will have a unique opportunity to join the process and contribute to ensuring a technological edge on the battlefield.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Czech Republic joined the Drone Coalition late July.