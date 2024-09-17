Zaporizhzhia Comes Under Russian Fire Tuesday Night
9/17/2024 7:19:08 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Tuesday evening, the Russians started massively shelling the city of Zaporizhzhia as several series of explosions rang out in the region.
That's according to the chief of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov , Ukrinform reports.
An air raid alert went off in the area. Residents are urged to shelter immediately.
"Stay in shelters! Enemy shelling continues in the area!"
Rehina Kharchenko, Secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, wrote on Telegram.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, an air alert was declared in a number of regions after Russia launched a swarm of Shahed kamikaze drones.
