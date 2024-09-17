State Department Briefed On Elements Of Zelensky's Peace Plan - Miller

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. Department of State has confirmed that Antony Blinken has familiarized himself with the elements of Volodymyr Zelensky's plan during a visit to Kyiv and is now waiting for the detailed paper to be presented to President Biden.

That's according to Matt Miller, the spokesman for the U.S. diplomacy, who spoke with journalists on Tuesday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"We were briefed on elements of the plan when we were in Kyiv last week," confirmed the spokesman.

He noted that the State Department fully shares the assessment previously expressed by U.S. Permanent Representative to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

"As President Zelensky said, he looks forward to presenting that plan in detail to the president (Joe Biden - ed.) in the coming days and weeks, and we will await that meeting before offering any kind of further conclusions about it," said the spokesperson for the U.S. State Department.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Tuesday, in response to journalists' questions about Volodymyr Zelensky's peace plan, the U.S. Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, assessed that the strategy outlined there "could work." In addition, she noted that the U.S. needs to think of ways it can be facilitated in interaction with all countries.