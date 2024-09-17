HIP Video Promo Presents: Pep Rally Unveil Brand New Lyric Video 'Roll Around'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Philly's very own Tommy Joyner of Pep Rally is back with an all-new single "Roll Around"

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tommy Joyner, a key figure in Philadelphia's scene and co-owner of multiple Grammy-winning recording studios MilkBoy the Studio, is the guy people want to know if they're in or around the City of Brotherly Love, looking for gigs or well-produced tracks for their new album. After many years of devoting himself to helping his fellow musical kindred spirits, he realized it was time to step back into the spotlight. Pep Rally is the two-piece musical outfit that embodies his spirit of musical exploration and sonic excellence. Their distinctive indie rock sonic vibrations and innovative production values have set them apart from the crowd.

“Roll Around” is a duet that delves into the tumultuous relationship cycle marked by repeated breakups and reconciliations. Tommy Joyner and bandmate Emily Roane's vocals bring the song to new heights, superbly complementing one another. The song's lyrics, set in the form of a lengthy text thread, capture the complex and sometimes toxic nature of a love that seems to never fully end-always coming back to each other, despite the challenges and heartache. It's a raw portrayal of a relationship that, while intense and passionate, is also fraught with conflict and unresolved feelings.

The music video for“Roll Around,” directed by Amy Roy, offers a unique and engaging twist by bringing the song's tumultuous relationship to life through a series of text message conversations. It's a clever lyric video that, ironically, contains none of the song's lyrics! Instead, it dives deep into the chaotic and sometimes humorous exchanges between two people stuck in a never-ending cycle of breaking up and making up.

