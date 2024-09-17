Two Unlimited Pro-Armenians: US Congress Members In Action To Tarnish COP29 Image

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
There are many pro-Armenian and anti-Azerbaijan politicians in
the US congress who reveal just how "strong" US-Armenia relations
really are. The claims made by US officials about being ideal
mediators between Azerbaijan and Armenia and their attempts to
participate in negotiations highlight just how "neutral" Washington
can actually be, as shown by the statements of many members of
Congress.
For instance, US Congressman Frank Pallone and Senator Ed
Markey, known for their attempts to accuse Azerbaijani President
Ilham Aliyev of "genocide policies," have initiated a bicameral
call for the US to exert pressure on Azerbaijan regarding human
rights ahead of the COP29 summit in Baku. They are also demanding
the release of what they refer to as Armenian "hostages" in
Azerbaijan.
It is important to recall that the individuals they describe as
"hostages" are separatist Armenians who committed crimes on
Azerbaijani lands, attempted to establish a breakaway state, and
carried out provocations. During counter-offensive operations that
began in September 2020, the Azerbaijani army not only liberated
Garabagh but also repeatedly called for the surrender of these
separatist elements. However, even after the Second Garabagh War,
some of these separatists tried to escape through secret routes,
while others continued to illegally supply arms and ammunition into
the Azerbaijani territory.
In light of all this, Azerbaijan did not go back from its
humanist approach even towards those Armenian invaders, repeatedly
addressing international organisations and exposing the inhumane
actions of the Armenian side through the media. Yet, it seems that
popular pro-Armenian figures like Frank Pallone and Senator Ed
Markey turned a blind eye to these facts, considering only Armenian
rights as human rights.
It is also worth noting that the fate of around 4,000
Azerbaijanis from the First Garabagh War remains unknown. Armenia
continues to deny responsibility for these individuals, even though
their captivity has been proven through videos and photos. Yet, for
members of the US Congress, this likely holds little significance.
However, in one sense, the statements from these figures are
commendable-they clearly expose the close cooperation between major
US institutions and the Armenian lobby, as well as how
international law is manipulated to serve specific interests.
What is particularly unacceptable is their intention to use a
significant event like COP29 as a platform for such political
motives.
Recall that Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, will host the 2024
UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP29) for the first time in
the region from November 11 to 22, 2024. This decision was made at
the plenary session of COP28 on December 11. Azerbaijan
participated successfully in COP28, held last year in Abu
Dhabi.
Azerbaijan will take the opportunity to bring together heads of
state and government, civil society organisations, businesses, and
international institutions in the South Caucasus to discuss climate
change, measures to accelerate the implementation of the Paris
Agreement, and a focus on long-term climate strategies and
goals.
It is worth noting that Azerbaijan has committed to reducing
greenhouse gas emissions by 35% by 2030, with plans to increase
this target to 40% by 2050. Fulfilling the commitments under the
2015 Paris Agreement and actively working towards these goals are
top priorities for the Azerbaijani government.
Attempting to cast a shadow on Azerbaijan's progress in both
traditional and green energy sectors by ignoring these facts is
shameful for the US Congress. Nevertheless, US officials should be
even more courageous.
When defending the rights of criminals who attempted to
establish roots on Azerbaijani lands, Congress members should not
hesitate to admit that they are defending actually Armenian rights,
not human rights. Defending human rights requires fair actions
without discrimination based on race, religion, or gender-something
that remains out of reach for pro-Armenian Congress members who
have remained silent in the face of thousands of Islamophobic,
racist, and discriminatory acts in their own country.
