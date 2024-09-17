Two Unlimited Pro-Armenians: US Congress Members In Action To Tarnish COP29 Image

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

There are many pro-Armenian and anti-Azerbaijan politicians in the US who reveal just how "strong" US-Armenia relations really are. The claims made by US officials about being ideal mediators between Azerbaijan and Armenia and their attempts to participate in negotiations highlight just how "neutral" Washington can actually be, as shown by the statements of many members of Congress.

For instance, US Congressman Frank Pallone and Senator Ed Markey, known for their attempts to accuse Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev of "genocide policies," have initiated a bicameral call for the US to exert pressure on Azerbaijan regarding human rights ahead of the COP29 summit in Baku. They are also demanding the release of what they refer to as Armenian "hostages" in Azerbaijan.

It is important to recall that the individuals they describe as "hostages" are separatist Armenians who committed crimes on Azerbaijani lands, attempted to establish a breakaway state, and carried out provocations. During counter-offensive operations that began in September 2020, the Azerbaijani army not only liberated Garabagh but also repeatedly called for the surrender of these separatist elements. However, even after the Second Garabagh War, some of these separatists tried to escape through secret routes, while others continued to illegally supply arms and ammunition into the Azerbaijani territory.

In light of all this, Azerbaijan did not go back from its humanist approach even towards those Armenian invaders, repeatedly addressing international organisations and exposing the inhumane actions of the Armenian side through the media. Yet, it seems that popular pro-Armenian figures like Frank Pallone and Senator Ed Markey turned a blind eye to these facts, considering only Armenian rights as human rights.

It is also worth noting that the fate of around 4,000 Azerbaijanis from the First Garabagh War remains unknown. Armenia continues to deny responsibility for these individuals, even though their captivity has been proven through videos and photos. Yet, for members of the US Congress, this likely holds little significance. However, in one sense, the statements from these figures are commendable-they clearly expose the close cooperation between major US institutions and the Armenian lobby, as well as how international law is manipulated to serve specific interests.

What is particularly unacceptable is their intention to use a significant event like COP29 as a platform for such political motives.

Recall that Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, will host the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP29) for the first time in the region from November 11 to 22, 2024. This decision was made at the plenary session of COP28 on December 11. Azerbaijan participated successfully in COP28, held last year in Abu Dhabi.

Azerbaijan will take the opportunity to bring together heads of state and government, civil society organisations, businesses, and international institutions in the South Caucasus to discuss climate change, measures to accelerate the implementation of the Paris Agreement, and a focus on long-term climate strategies and goals.

It is worth noting that Azerbaijan has committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 35% by 2030, with plans to increase this target to 40% by 2050. Fulfilling the commitments under the 2015 Paris Agreement and actively working towards these goals are top priorities for the Azerbaijani government.

Attempting to cast a shadow on Azerbaijan's progress in both traditional and green energy sectors by ignoring these facts is shameful for the US Congress. Nevertheless, US officials should be even more courageous.

When defending the rights of criminals who attempted to establish roots on Azerbaijani lands, Congress members should not hesitate to admit that they are defending actually Armenian rights, not human rights. Defending human rights requires fair actions without discrimination based on race, religion, or gender-something that remains out of reach for pro-Armenian Congress members who have remained silent in the face of thousands of Islamophobic, racist, and discriminatory acts in their own country.