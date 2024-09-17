French National Assembly Bureau Moves To Impeach Pres. Macron

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- The Bureau of the French National Assembly has approved Tuesday an impeachment motion against President Emmanuel Macron, initially put forward by the far-left party La France Insoumise (LFI).

The motion must pass through the Bureau; the internal executive body responsible for assessing such motions, before going to a wider vote in the Assembly. The National Assembly is the lower house of the bicameral French Parliament, with the upper house being the Senate.

French news broadcaster BFM said that the draft was voted on by 12 out of the 22-person committee.

Originally, the socialist party did not intend to back the resolution, but last night confirmed that it will not block the motion.

This came after Macron excluded the party from the new government formation.

The New Popular Front, a broad left-wing electoral alliance, had gotten the largest number of seats in the latest legislative elections.

Despite this development's rare initial approval, its success remains highly improbable as the proposal lacks broad support in the National Assembly, and the Senate is unlikely to back the motion either. (end)

mao







MENAFN17092024000071011013ID1108684420