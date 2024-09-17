(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 17, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Spodak Group is thrilled to announce that Dr. Tiffany Dudley has joined the practice as a partner, following 15 years of outstanding service and commitment to patient care. Dr. Dudley's journey with Spodak Dental Group has been marked by her unwavering dedication to excellence, making this new partnership a natural and exciting progression.







Image caption: Spodak Dental Group Welcomes Dr. Tiffany Dudley as Partner After 15 Years of Dedication and Excellence.

Dr. Dudley has been a valued member of the team since she first joined as an associate, bringing her expertise in comprehensive dental care and her passion for creating a positive, patient-focused environment. Over the years, she has played a pivotal role in helping the practice grow, contributing to Spodak Dental Group's reputation for providing world-class dental care in South Florida.

“Becoming a partner at Spodak Dental Group is a tremendous honor for me,” said Dr. Dudley.“I've dedicated the last 15 years to growing with this practice, and I am excited to step into this new leadership role. I look forward to continuing our mission of providing exceptional care while further expanding the services and innovations we offer to our patients.”

Dr. Dudley's new role as a partner will allow her to have a greater influence on the future direction of the practice. She will work closely with the leadership team to continue fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and personalized patient care that has long been the hallmark of Spodak Dental Group.

“Dr. Dudley has been an integral part of our team for many years, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome her as a partner,” said Dr. Craig Spodak, founder of Spodak Dental Group.“Her commitment to clinical excellence, her leadership, and her dedication to the well-being of our patients make her a perfect fit for this next step.”

Dr. Dudley is a general dentist highly skilled in cosmetic and restorative dentistry. She is the first dentist in Delray Beach to earn the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine Qualified Dental distinction. In addition, in 2019, Dr. Dudley became an American Board of Dental Sleep Medicine (ABDSM) Diplomate. She is passionate about providing her patients with the highest quality dental care and improving their oral health, and she is driven by her commitment to ongoing education and staying up-to-date with the latest techniques and technologies in the field of dentistry.

Spodak Dental Group has been a leading provider of comprehensive dental care in Delray Beach for more than 40 years. With Dr. Dudley now joining as a partner, the practice continues its mission to offer advanced, patient-centric care, utilizing the latest technology and techniques to ensure optimal patient outcomes.

For more information about Dr. Tiffany Dudley and the services offered at Spodak Dental Group, please visit or call/text (561) 303-2413.

About Spodak Dental:

The Spodak Dental Group, an Inc. 5000 honoree, has evolved to become South Florida's premier, comprehensive dental facility, and comprises a world-class association of dental professionals poised to provide full-service dental care second-to-none in both scope and skill. The Spodak Dental Group team includes General and Restorative Dentists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, Master Ceramic Artists and Anesthesiologists, as well as one of the nation's only in-office dental labs. Call/text (561) 303-2413 or visit for more information.

