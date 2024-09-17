2024 Database Of The 600 Largest Retail Real Estate Investors In Europe

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "List of the 600 Largest Retail Investors Europe [2024]" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The directory includes institutional investors, managers, project developers, real estate companies, REITs and pension funds that actively acquire retail real estate in Europe. This list is based on the list of the 1,200 largest real estate investors in Europe.



Excellent depth of detail: purchase profile (asset classes and regional focus), to purchase profile and assets under management if available, contact details, management board, etc. Suitable for serial letters: list contains columns for formal salutation, title, first and last name of the management.

Hardly any asset class is as diverse as retail real estate. Store premises and high-street retail properties in major cities are just as much a part of this as supermarkets and retail parks. Shopping centers and outlet centers can also be found in the purchase profiles of the important investors in this real estate class.

The importance of the individual property types differs greatly in some cases between different countries in Europe. In Austria, for example, retail parks play a comparatively important role, in metropolises such as Paris and London, high-street retail properties are of great importance, and factory outlet centers are mainly found in the UK and Italy.

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic has put a damper on the retail sector, demand for retail real estate in Europe remains strong. The map of Europe shows the regional distribution of retail real estate investors in Europe and reveals a broad spread across the entire continent. A particularly large number of investors are based in Germany, the UK, France and Switzerland.

Countries of origin

Most retail real estate investors in the list come from Germany. This is followed by the United Kingdom, Switzerland and France. Active investors also come from the Netherlands, Spain, and Austria.

Headquarters

Most real estate investors in Europe are headquartered in London, followed by Paris and Munich. Some investors also come from Zurich, Hamburg and Madrid.

These investor types are included in the list:



Investment managers

Real estate companies

Project developers with portfolio acquisition

Private equity investors

REITs

Pension funds Foundations

These property types are purchased:



Commercial Real Estate

Mixed-use retail real estate

High-street retail real estate

Retail parks

Supermarkets

Shopping centers

Local shopping centers Food retail real estate

Investors in the list are interested in:



Core Real Estate

Value add real estate

Sales-and-Leaseback

Trophy real estate

Distressed Assets Project developments and forward deals

Included columns in the directory



Company data (name, legal form, country of origin)

Contact details (address, URL, e-mail, telephone number, management)

Form of address of the management suitable for serial letters (e.g. "Dear Dr. Muller")

Investor type (investment manager, REIT, pension fund, private equity, etc.)

Investment focus (asset classes, ranking from A to E, (global) investment volume / assets under management, detailed geographical focus)

Special investment focus (debt, parking, forward deals, etc.) Link to the acquisition profile of the companies and contact details of an acquisition manager (if indicated on the investors' website)

