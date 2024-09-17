Ukraine Being Forced To Fight With Hands Tied Behind Its Back - Debate In EP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) French Member of the European Parliament Nathalie Loiseau called on European countries to send Ukraine all the necessary assistance, including long-range missiles, and allow the Ukrainian to hit targets inside Russia.

She said this in Strasbourg during the debate on EU's continued military and aid to Ukraine, reports an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The restrictions imposed on Ukraine to defend itself do not make any sense. They are forced to fight with their hands tied behind their back," said Loiseau.

The lawmaker says she cannot grasp the reason why Ukraine is not allowed to hit locations from where it is being fired upon.

“What is Joe Biden thinking? Why reject long-range missiles? What was Olaf Scholz up to? Why do we turn a blind eye to sanctions evasion? Meanwhile, Moscow keeps buying goods from North Korea and Iran, regardless of price. Do we realize what that means?” Loiseau addressed MEPs.

She called on Western politicians to admit that they are not up to the job.

"Helping Ukraine does not mean taking selfies in Kyiv or repeating hollow speeches. Helping Ukraine means providing them with what they need, when they need it, without restrictions and without delay," emphasized the former French State Secretary for European Affairs.

The vote for the resolution on continuing aid to Ukraine should be held at the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg this Thursday.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Michael Gahler, a German Member of the European Parliament with the Christian Democrats, called on the governments of European nations, in particular, the authorities of his own country, to lift all restrictions imposed on Ukraine as regards the possibility of using the weapons provided by allies against targets inside Russia.

